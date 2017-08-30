Teacher rapes Grade 7 girl on classroom floor

A teacher from Dzaramba Primary School under chief Nyashanu in Buhera has been remanded in custody after he pleaded not guilty to raping his 13-year-old grade seven pupil on the classroom floor while the rest of the children had gone out for lunch.

The incident is said to have happened at Dzaramba Primary School in 2015.

According to the State outline Admire Ndikudze (44) allowed the complainant to remain alone in class writing some school work while the rest of the pupils went out for lunch.

Ndikudze who was also in the classroom then allegedly went to where the complainant was seated and pulled her behind the door.

He allegedly forced the complainant to lie on the floor and removed her undergarment before engaging in sexual intercourse with the minor once.

The matter which happened in 2015 at a date that is unknown to the State Prosecutor Tirivanhu Mutyasira came out after a tip-off and the girl confessed the rape to the Police. On July 26, 2017, the complainant was referred to Murambinda General Hospital for medical examination and the report confirmed that there was penetration.

The matter was heard before Rusape Regional Magistrate Livingstone Chipadze. mirror