Teacher raped, sodomised; robbed of cash & underwear

A 36-year-old man, Nomore Munemo from Chibhora village, Chief Murambwa in Mhondoro-Ngezi last week stood before Chivhu Magistrate Fadzai Mtombeni facing two charges of rape in aggravating circumstances after he allegedly raped and sodomised a 37-year-old female teacher at St Michaels High School.

The State, led by Nicholas Mabvongodze, alleges that on May 08 this year at around 22:30 hrs, the complainant disembarked from a commuter omnibus at Murambwa Business Centre and made her way to St Michaels Mission on foot.

Along the way, she met the accused person at Musinambi Bridge, and the accused greeted her but she kept quiet.

The complainant walked for about 100 metres and saw that the accused person was following her so she started to run but the accused pursued and caught her.

He tripped her onto the ground but she managed to fight him off and she again tried to flee from him.

When the suspect caught her for the second time, he again tripped her to the ground, slapped and kicked her several times.

Feeling vulnerable, the complainant offered money to her assailant but he held her by the throat and threatened to kill her.

She then undressed herself and the accused raped and sodomised her before robbing her of US$12 and her pair of panties.

The complainant later approached a nearby homestead and phoned a workmate who later arrived with the school head and ferried her to St Michaels Hospital. tell zim