Tawanda Mapecca Moyo’s wife causes more controversy

HE wife of slain former member of Siyaya Arts Group, Tawanda “MaPecca” Moyo — Jacqueline — has made sensational claims that the two had divorced when the artist was shot dead by wife’s alleged lover, Mr Oricious “Oros” Moyo.

Jacqueline also allegedly told her husband’s family that MaPecca was a layabout jobless man who would wake up and rush to “Masowe” church shrines everyday and his family should be grateful for the good work she did by looking after him instead of vilifying her.

Stunned family members said Jacqueline accused MaPecca’s family of being ungrateful, through social media. “She said we should be grateful for the good things she had done for MaPecca, saying he was jobless and would wake up to rush to ‘Masowe’ church shrines every day. She said we should thank her because she would pack lunch for him to to eat while at the shrine.”

A family member, Mrs Usabia Chingonzo, said Jacqueline, who is in South Africa, had contacted them offering assistance towards the burial of MaPecca, whom she referred to as her ex-husband.

“Mrs Moyo, after the shooting incident, dropped a bombshell on our family. She said she and MaPecca were done, claiming that they had divorced. She hasn’t stated when that happened but no one in our family or MaPecca’s friends knew about it,” she said.

“As far as we are concerned, the two lived under the same roof in their matrimonial home as husband and wife. We hope that court documents will reveal to us when the two got divorced,” she said. chronicle