Tawanda Mapecca Moyo’s killers should face the music

Ezra Sibanda|Tawanda Mapecca Moyo, we won’t rest my brother till we get justice for you. We can’t as a society allow an innocent man to be shot and killed for nothing, just because he caught his loose, unfaithful wife cheating with her monstrous boss. The wife should simply confess, have compassion and make peace for the sake of their 3 children. She should think big and strongly and help nail her killer boyfriend. How does she live with the knowledge that she and her boyfriend created lies to mislead people? She knows the truth hasn’t been told and a murderer might walk scot free, can’t she come to her senses and tell the truth!