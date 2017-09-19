Tawanda MaPecca Moyo ‘killer’ seeks freedom

Bail hearing for a Bulawayo businessman Oricious Moyo who allegedly shot his lover’s husband resulting in his death a month later has been set for September 26 at the Bulawayo High Court.

Moyo, who is facing murder charges, has since changed lawyers and will be represented by Robert Ndlovu of R Ndlovu and Company law firm.

His former lawyer Mr Zibusiso Ncube of Ncube and Partners said he was no longer representing the businessman.

“His wife came and asked for the file and I gladly gave her. I understand that they have since engaged R Ndlovu and that his bail hearing will be on September 26,” said Mr Ncube.

The State led by Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo alleges that on July 25 at around 10PM, Moyo parked his motor vehicle at his residence waiting for the gate to be opened while he was in the company of his alleged lover who was married to a former Siyaya Arts Group member Tawanda “MaPecca” Moyo.

“He was in the company of Jacqueline Moyo, with whom he was having an extra-marital affair. Jacquie is also an employee at Fish and Chicken City owned by Moyo,” said Mr Dlodlo.

“While still parked at the gate, the now deceased Tawanda Moyo confronted the pair and inquired about their relationship.”

The court heard that at that moment, Moyo started his car in an attempt to flee but Tawanda clung to the front passenger’s door.

“This resulted in Moyo producing a pistol and shooting Tawanda once on the right side of ribcage. Tawanda fell to the ground and the two who were still in the car sped off,’ said Mr Dlodlo. state media