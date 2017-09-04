Tawanda MaPecca Moyo funeral drama explained; Coffin dumped at murderer’s shop

BULAWAYO: The late Tawanda ‘MaPecca’ Moyo’s relatives yesterday morning took his body to the business premises of the man who shot him which are in the city centre saying it was part of “rituals” to ensure justice prevails before proceeding to Lady Stanley cemetery for burial.

MaPecca (43), a former member of Siyaya Arts group was shot by businessman Oricious Moyo when he allegedly confronted him after he caught Oricious redhanded relaxing with his wife Jacqueline Chesigelenasos Moyo in a car at a house in Emganwini suburb on July 25.

The artiste was left with a bullet lodged in his spine following the shooting incident.

He was admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital and underwent an operation to remove the bullet but died last Tuesday at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he had been transferred to after the operation.

MaPecca’s wife did not attend the burial.

Oricious alleges that he shot MaPecca in self-defence after he had tried to rob him.

MaPecca however said after suspecting that his wife was having an affair with the businessman, he decided to investigate and was shot when he caught the lovebirds together.

The businessman, a well known malayitsha who operates a fast food outlet in the city, is the employer of MaPecca’s wife.

There was a brief traffic jam at the food outlet at corner 12th Avenue and Fife Street when MaPecca’s relatives removed the coffin from the hearse and placed it at the front of Oricious’ takeaway outlet, Fish and Chicken City.

Some of the mourners stopped their cars in the middle of the road while the brief ritual was being performed.

There were suggestions to dump the coffin at the shop but it was later agreed that MaPecca deserved a decent burial despite his tragic death.

Mourners said they passed through the shop to express their anger and bitterness over MaPecca’s shooting which they said was unwarranted.

“We have come to this place to express our bitterness at what Moyo did. We want him to know that we’ll never forgive him for shooting Mapecca,” said a relative.

The outlet, which is usually open on Sundays was closed yesterday after Moyo allegedly received a tip off that MaPecca’s family was planning to conduct a ritual at his business premises.

After about 20 minutes at the shop, the deceased’s relatives proceeded to Lady Stanley where MaPecca was buried. state media