WIMBO, Prophet Ndlovu name Sekeramayi as next Zim President

A BULAWAYO church leader, Ian Ndlovu, has released video footage of a prophecy he allegedly made on May 21, insinuating that Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi would succeed President Robert Mugabe very soon.

The video has since gone viral on social media platforms.

Ndlovu, who leads Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministry, claimed he made the prophecy during a Sunday service on May 21, where he predicted that a person named after an Australian city would succeed Mugabe and restore political and economic stability in the country.

Sydney is the capital of New South Wales and one of Australia’s largest cities. The prophecy raised strong suspicions that Ndlovu was referring to Sekeramayi.

“A prominent child of the soil, with soil we are talking about Zimbabwe, with the name of the city which is found in Australia, the Holy Spirit revealed that God want to give this person a certain assignment, a special assignment in the future pertaining to the restoration of this country,” said part of Pastor Ndlovu’s prophecy.

Ndlovu’s prophecy comes just a month after the man who allegedly predicted the rise of Robert Mugabe many years before independence, Madzibaba Wimbo, reportedly identified Sekeramayi as the country’s next leader.

Sources close to the ailing prophet say he recently prophesied that Zimbabwe’s next leader has a ‘foreign city’s name”, that is Sydney Sekeramayi.

Wimbo also said none of the current front-runners eyeing the top job, that is, First Lady Grace, Saviour Kasukuwere and vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa have a chance, a local paper said.

To add more weight on the Sekerayi Presidency, Higher Education Minister, Jonathan Moyo attacked Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying Sekeramayi was the right candidate to take over from Mugabe because he was a senior member to the Vice-President.

There are rumours in Zanu PF suggesting that President Mugabe is the person behind Sekeramayi prophecies.

Moyo is believed to be the attack dog used by Mugabe and his wife Grace to send a clear message to Mnangagwa and his Lacoste faction that Sekeramayi will soon rule when Zimbabwe’s 93-year-old leader passes on.