Sulu CHIMBETU to wow Dugane revelers

Edmore Mhangami

The super charged Dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu is billed to thrill revelers in Dugane farm, Karoi in yet another Simbarashe Vhitera winter promotion.

Sulu who has made stripes in Mashonaland following plug tune Alice Mbewe, is expected to electrify the small tobacco farming area this month end.

Proprietors at the venue revealed that all is now in place for a successful event.

“We are ready to host Sulu and we are just waiting for the colorful event. It’s happening end of this month and fans should come in their numbers for this event,” he said.

Revelers who spoke to this publication said songs such as Mhasuru and Tiringwe are expected to set the pace at at this gathering.

“We really hope that this show will set Karoi ablaze. As his fanatics we expect him to pull Jumboree which we associate with as he launched it here, “ said Godfree Vhirimi a fan.

Another fan who identified himself as Mushangwe said the coming of Sulu will bring activities to the Mashonaland region.

He bemoaned the region is usually neglected by famous artists in the country.

“It’s always a blessing to be graced with such stars. Usually our region is neglected by artists especially after the tobacco sells,” he said.

Other local Sungura musicians such as Tingwendi, Takawira and Chazivisa are expected to share the stage with Sulu