Strangers lock Beitbridge woman inside house, set her on fire

A woman died when two men allegedly locked her in a hut before setting it alight.

The men disappeared after the act suspected to have been triggered by witchcraft allegations.

Matabeleland South police spokesman Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident he said occurred in the Mazunga area 60km north west of Beitbridge.

“An incident like that was reported in the area under Makhado Police,” he said without further details.

It is understood the woman from Maranda in Mwenezi was sitting with two other women in a hut when the men arrived and asked for her.

When she identified herself it is alleged the two men asked the other two to leave, briefly spoke to the deceased before locking her inside the hut they later ignited. newsday