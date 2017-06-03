STRANGE: Cockerel maims Gokwe man

Shakespeare Muzavazi

In an event that exudes the highest level of necromancy, a Gokwe man had his leg mutilated after being perked by a cockerel, Zimnews.Net can exclusively reveal.

Wilson Mtimbairi (43) from Chief Njelele’s kingdom is facing the horror of his life after developing dreadful boils on his right leg subsequent to being perked by an allegedly enchanted cockerel.

In an interview, Mtimbairi chronicled his ordeal.

“I was coming from my thatched bathroom when a cock bulleted towards me, it perked me on the upper part of my right leg. I did not take the chicken bite very seriously; all hell broke loose during the night when my leg started to swell starting from where the cock had bitten me.

“I felt a deep pinch of unquenchable pain for the whole night, puss started simmering, and boils began to mushroom all over my shin, he said.

Mtimbairi alleges that he was a victim of unkind neighbours after having constructed the most beautiful house in the neighborhood.

“I think a fellow villager sent something in the physical form of a cockerel to mutilate my leg, when I constructed my house using this butterfly plan, everyone in the neighborhood admired it but in life they are those who are anti-development; those evil elements of society who do not want to see other people succeed in life, said Mtimbairi with tears flowing from his cheeks.

Chief Njelele confirmed the incident and counted it among the many mysterious happenings that unfold in Gokwe.

“The Mtimbairi case is one of the many mysterious acts that bedevil Gokwe, recently there was a similar case in Nembudziya where a man was hit on the chest by a bird and he died on the spot.

“As chiefs we try by all means to teach our subjects to try find amicable ways to deal with disputes but most of our them revert to these kind of things to solve disputes,” said Chief Njelele.