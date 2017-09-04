Starved woman bashes hubby for refusing sex

HARARE: A city woman has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting her 69-year-old husband, who had refused to indulge in sex with her.

Otilia Kakunguwo (53) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Annie Ndiraya facing charges of assault. She was remanded to September 12 on $30 bail.

Allegations are that on August 16, Kakunguwo and her husband, Ngonidzashe Muzheki Choga, were sleeping in separate rooms at their home since they were having misunderstandings.

It is alleged that on the same night, Kakunguwo decided to go to her husband’s room and requested to discuss methods of ironing out their differences.

Choga agreed to discuss with her. The court heard that during the course of the discussion, Kakunguwo requested to engage in sex with Choga, but he turned her request down. This did not go well with Kakunguwo, who became violent and started battering her husband on the head and punching him. state media