Starved wife pulls fasting hubby’s organ, demands se-x

BULAWAYO: A woman flew into a rage after her husband refused to be intimate with her saying he was fasting.

A furious Langelihle Moyo lunged at Venson Masuku and grabbed and yanked his private parts.

Masuku collapsed and screamed in pain.

Masuku said that he had received a prophecy from church that he should refrain from s.ex while fasting for their sick child.

“I am seeking a protection order against my wife because she is abusive. She is always assaulting me, the latest incident being on 30 August when she pulled my private parts at the same time shouting at me with vulgar language. This was after I had refused to have s.ex with her since I was fasting.

“Your Worship, I refused to entertain her s.ex demands after I received a prophecy from church that I should refrain from s.ex for some days since our child was not feeling well. In a fit of anger she then repeatedly pulled my testicles saying she wanted to have s.ex with me,” Masuku told a magistrate amid sobs.

Magistrate Sheunesu Matova in his ruling ordered Moyo not to physically harass her husband or to conduct herself in a violent manner towards him. b metro