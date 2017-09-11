Mugabe will ‘hang’ Mnangagwa after 2018 elections: Grace ex-hubby Goreraza

Gushungo knows he needs the Midlands and Masvingo in the next elections and without Mnangagwa he would lose both provinces which would result in him losing the elections. He is a calculating operator unlike Zodwa who just dances to any song showing her secret treats.

Gushungo will act after the elections by weakening Mnangagwa, reducing his succession chances at a future extraordinary congress to elect a new leader.

He is delicately balancing volatile politics mindful if Mnangagwa falls at this turn, Zanupf falls with him. It’s a risk he isn’t taking. Gushungo does not move with emotions but logic and logic is how you survive in the political jungle. Instincts will get you extinct and Gushungo looks like an experienced hunter and gatherer, moving when he feels the weather about to get unfriendly. He mixes slaps and back rubs, slapping you then rubbing you in massage motions. You get angry and in two seconds you are giggling. Clever man.

Zanupf is not going to survive without him. There are two Zanupf’s and two machongwe arikurira and when the man is gone it will be official.