Grace’s ex-hubby Goreraza blasts Chamisa, says Mnangagwa & Prof Moyo are idiots

Stanley Goreraza| As elections inch closer and closer, the opposition is still not visible or audible. I’m actually shocked to read Nelson Chamisa is warming up in a corner, getting ready to exchange blows with Facebook firespitter Allan Wenyika in a court of law. If he has time for that kind of nonsense then he has so much time to kill and money to burn.

Look at the state of Zimbabwe, beckoning elections, and Mdc leaders are busy taking Facebook posts to court!! What does that say about our priorities? If we all decided to sue over social media posts then there would probably be a million court cases per day in Zimbabwe, criminal cases would be tried long after suspects are dead from old age.