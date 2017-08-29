Solidarity march for Grace Mugabe today

HARARE: Zanu PF has organised a solidarity march in support of the work being done by the First Lady and the party’s Secretary for Women Affairs, Amai Dr Grace Mugabe to be held today, Wednesday, 30th, August 2017 in Harare.

The march will commence from six designated points in the capital and supporters will converge at the party headquarters where they will be addressed by the party’s leadership.

Zanu PF supporters from all the provinces are expected to take part.

Zanu PF Harare Province Political Commissar, Shadreck Mashayamombe said the march is being organised by war veterans association and all the party wings will be participating.

Supporters from zone six and those from Matabeleland South will meet at Rufaro Stadium, while zone three supporters and those from Mashonaland West will commence the march from the Vehicle Inspection Depot yard situated at corner Samora Machel and Bishop Gaul avenues.

Zone four and Mashonaland Central will converge at corner Hebert Chitepo and Second Street, while supporters from zone five and those from Manicaland are meeting at Zanu PF Harare provincial offices along Simon Muzenda Street.

Supporters from Mashonaland East will start the march from East 24 in Eastlea, while zone one supporters comprising Chitungwiza residents will begin the march from OK Julius Nyerere Way. zbc