Soldier killed in Kwekwe

A drinking outing by 2 servicemen ended tragically in Kwekwe last week when one of them went berserk and murdered his colleague for allegedly stealing a six-pack of Golden Pilsener.

Kelvin Nhete, an Air Force of Zimbabwe officer based at Air Defence Regiment in Redcliff, fatally assaulted his colleague, Phillip Muhenyeri, whom he accused of stealing the six-pack, while they were drinking at a night club in Old Mbizo.

Nhete (29) appeared before Kwekwe resident magistrate Mr Philemon Livard charged with murder.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to September 9.

He was advised to apply to the High Court for bail consideration. herald