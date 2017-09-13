Small house fined $6000 for bedding married man as wife watches

A small house has been ordered to pay $6 000 for humiliating her lover’s wife. Ceclia Mashegede of Mashava was cohabiting with a married man about 75 metres from his matrimonial home. The wife, Rumbidzai Zimuto had demanded $10 000 from Mashegede for destroying her marriage.

The court heard that late last year, the plaintiff’s husband Michael Simbe deserted his family and wife to move in with Mashegede. Since the commencement of the illicit union, Zimuoto said her husband had not performed his conjugal duties to her.

Mashegede denied the affair with Simbe saying they interacted as co-tenants at their lodgings. Magistrate, Mr Chineka said the plaintiff had provided enough evidence suggesting that the relationship between Mashegede and Simbe was unusual.