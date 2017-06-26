Sex worker stabs client, flees to SA

Cephas Shava



A Rutenga sex worker, who was serving 350 hours of community service at Mwenezi Magistrates Court for stabbing her drinking mate after a dispute over change, has disappeared before serving her full sentence.

Rosemary Buchu, who does her work at Rutenga growth point, was recently convicted by Magistrate Honest Musiiwa after she had pleaded guilty to charges of stabbing Tafadzwa John of house number 561 Newsstands, Rutenga but she has since disappeared from the growth point.

TellZim News was informed that Buchu, who had been sentenced to 12 months behind bars with an option to perform 350 hours of community service, had left for Chipinge without notifying authorities.

“I last saw her the very night she was planning to leave for Chipinge but she showed an interest in escaping to South Africa as she was worried of being caught if she remained in Zimbabwe,” said a source.

Buchu was convicted a few weeks ago for stabbing her drinking mate; John, on February 27 this year after the two had quarrelled over change.

It was heard that Buchu had refused to surrender change after John had sent her to buy some beer.

She then produced a knife from her pocket and stabbed John on his right hand, causing deep injuries that saw him being rushed to Neshuro Hospital for treatment.