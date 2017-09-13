‘Sekeramayi is a fake medical doctor’

HARARE: Zimbabwe war veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa has accused of Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi of masquerading as a medical doctor.

This comes after first lady Grace Mugabe claimed at a Bindura rally last weekend that President Robert Mugabe summoned the Swedish-trained medical doctor because he felt he was on his deathbed after falling sick from food poisoning, in an apparent jibe at Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose allies claimed he was deliberately poisoned by political foes at a similar rally in August.

“Everyone knows that he is not a qualified doctor and I want to challenge him to bring his registration with the Medical and Health Allied Professions,” Mutsvangwa said.

“The fact that he was a doctor, I was also a doctor sometime in the war because we were in the sections and we could give each other a hand but all the comrades who went to the war and were medical assistants are not claiming to be doctors because they have got integrity but he alone claims to be a doctor when he has not gone through the academic qualifications, that is not right.”

Efforts to obtain comment from Sekeremayi were futile.

Daily News