Sekeramayi dismisses Mnangagwa poisoning story

HARARE: Cabinet ministers accused of poisoning VP Emmerson Mnangagwa have rubbished the allegations as ludicrous, saying their hands were clean.

This comes as one of Mnangagwa’s loyalist, Energy Mutodi sensationally claimed last week that Health minister David Parirenyatwa and Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi poisoned the VP.

Mutodi has since been arrested over his statements…