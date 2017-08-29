Seke man demands sex from neighbour’s wife

SEKE: A 23-year-old man from Chikaka Village in Seke demanded sex and money from his neighbour’s wife.

A Chitungwiza court heard that on August 4 at around 10.30pm, John Mandaza went to his neighbour’s wife, Forget Jackson (25) while she was asleep in her bedroom together with her two children. He knocked on the door. When she asked who was knocking, Mandaza answered demanding sex.

Mandaza continued pestering Jackson, demanding to be intimate with her and threatening to break down the door. He also demanded money from Jackson, which he said she should push underneath the door, but she refused .

Jackson informed her mother-in-law, Mary Mbofana about Mandaza’s demands. Jackson’s mother-in-law went to investigate, but could not locate Mandaza who had disappeared.

They notified the village head who then reported the matter to police, leading to Mandaza’s arrest. Mandaza pleaded guilty to criminal nuisance and threats of future violence charges when he appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora.

Mrs Chigodora cautioned him and discharged the case following evidence that he was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the offence. state media