Saviour Kasukuwere humiliated

THE High Court has reinstated former Bulawayo deputy mayor Gift Banda, who was fired early this year by Local Government, Public Works and National Housing minister Saviour Kasukuwere on misconduct allegations.

The ruling by Justice Martin Makonese followed an appeal by Banda to the High Court challenging his dismissal.

Kasukuwere fired Banda following recommendations by an independent tribunal appointed by the minister last year to investigate the council, following an outcry by residents over allegations of corruption and maladministration.

Banda was eventually fired in February together with ward 21 councillor Reuben Matengu after they were initially suspended in September last year.

In his ruling, Justice Makonese said after examining the submissions by Banda’s lawyers, he was satisfied that the decision by the independent tribunal and the Local Government ministry to expel him was misdirected. newsday