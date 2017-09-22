Russell Goreraza’s source of BIG cash revealed

HARARE:First Lady Grace Mugabe’s first born son, Russell Goreraza, and his business partner Valentine Gaucho imported seven top of the range vehicles worth about US$2.5 million after brokering a controversial mining deal between government and a Kazakhstan company Todal Mining, which owns platinum concessions between Shurugwi and Zvishavane.

This comes against a backdrop of reports that Goreraza this week took ownership of two Rolls Roys limousines.



The luxury vehicles were delivered aboard a KLM aircraft at Harare International Airport.

He has a reputation for living comfortably‚ as do his younger brothers Robert Jnr and Chatunga.