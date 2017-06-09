Rusape teenage boy(15) survives 1 week abduction nightmare

By johnsias Mutonhori

A 15 year old boy from Rusape was allegedly abducted for a week and dumped unharmed in Dumbura Village, Honde Valley. Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.

The Juvenile from Chinyamungunduru village under chief Tandi in Rusape, was allegedly kidnapped by two unidentified men who took the toddler to two different unknown places before dumping him In Dumbura Village under Chief Mutasa in Honde Valley.

According to police, it is alleged that on April 30 the boy left home to look for firewood at a nearby gum tree plantation just a kilometre away from his homestead.

A commuter omnibus with two unknown men and without windows and seats reportedly stopped close to the plantation.

One of the accused immediately covered the boy’s face with a towel which made him dizzy and they dragged him in the commuter omnibus.

They drove to unknown destinations with the victim.

The minor woke up when they arrived at an unknown homestead with the a dura wall, and was taken into one of the rooms with tinted windows without burglar bars.

No food was provided to the victim and the kidnappers took turns to guard him.

On May 3, in the evening, they bundled the boy into a silver Toyota Noah which they drove to another unknown destination and locked the boy in a dark room for two days.

On May 6th, the victim heard one of the accused communicating on the phone insisting that they should let him go.

They took him in a Toyota Noah again and forced him to lie on his back.

Around 0700 hours the same day, the accused persons drove along Sellborne Abrfyle Road and dumped the victim at Dumbura Village in honde Valley.

The car drove off towards Hauna Growth Point.

The victim informed Judith Mareya (38) of Dumbura village who then reported the incident to Ruda Police Station.

Insp. Kakohwa said investigations are still in progress and anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons should inform any nearest police station.