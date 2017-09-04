Renowned Chiredzi businessman Adonia Taungana dies

A renowned Chiredzi businessman, Adonia Taungana who ran a number of shops and haulage trucks in the district has died.

Taungana popularly known as Benzini was 63.

Taungana`s son Allan said his father collapsed at Lyonaise Filling Station in Chiredzi on Sunday evening and was pronounced dead on arrival at Premier Hospital and he will be buried in Chiredzi later this week.

“My father collapsed on Sunday evening at Lyonaise Filling Station. He was ferried to Premier Hospital but unfortunately he was pronounced dead on arrival at the medical facility. We are still arranging the burial program but what I know is that he will be buried here in Chiredzi.” mirror