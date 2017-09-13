Ray Hamilton Goba appointed as Prosecutor General

HARARE: President Robert Mugabe has appointed Mr Ray Hamilton Goba as the new Prosecutor General.

The appointment of Mr Goba is contained in the latest extraordinary government gazette released today.

Mr Goba replaces Johannes Tomana, who was relieved of his duties in June this year for misconduct and incompetence.

Until his latest appointment, Mr Goba was the Acting Prosecutor General.

He successfully participated in the interviews in public in line with the constitution of Zimbabwe.

During the interviews, Mr Goba undertook to transform the National Prosecution Authority and improve justice delivery in the country.

