PSL Verdict: Highlanders fined $4000, loses 3-0 to Dynamos

Harare: Highlanders have paid dearly for the unruly behaviour of their fans after their abandoned Castle Lager Premiership match against Dynamos on May 14 at Barbourfields Stadium was expectedly awarded to the Harare giants on a 3-0 scoreline yesterday.

In addition, the Bulawayo giants have been fined $4 000, and would also pay the cost for the hearing. The fine shall be paid by July 31, 2017.

This was revealed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) yesterday following the meeting of their disciplinary committee, which sat two weeks ago and found Highlanders guilty of causing the abandonment of the match, in contravention of order 31 of the PSL rules and regulations. agencies