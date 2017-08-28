Prominent male prostitute ravages Harare Managers’ wives

A prominent Harare man has come out to tell the world that he is now the source of hope for sex starved women who are married to busy businessmen and top managers in the capital.

The man who refused to have his real name revealed is known as Mr Booster or Chairman.

He currently lives at a popular red light address known locally as paBooster, kuOverspill in Epworth and is known for his unorthodox liaisons with Harare’s rich and famous women.

“I don’t get ordinary clients, I sleep with wealthy women and those are the people I am used to. All my clients are repeat visitors because I take them where they have never been to when we sleep. I know very well most of them are starving in their marriages, their husbands are just too busy to satisfy them and some of them have too many small houses they prefer to their older wives,” said Mr Booster.

While admitting the health risks of his career, Mr Booster told reporters that he always covers himself to make sure he remains free from deadly sexually transmitted diseases.

None of his wealthy clients were willing to discuss with reporters why they leave their matrimonial homes to seek pleasure and solace in Mr Booster’s bedroom.