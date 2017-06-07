Prophet Chamisa jailed over AK47 robbery

Gwanda: An armed ‘prophet’ and his aide who robbed two shops at Jalukange Business Centre in Beitbridge two weeks ago after firing 25 bullets, shooting two people leading to the death of one of them, have been jailed.

The prophet was jailed for an effective 26 years while his aide was jailed for an effective 12 years for armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm by Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira.

The prophet, Christopher Chamisa (26) of Village 4 Munyamani, Chief Maranda in Mwenezi and his 17-year-old aide were also remanded in custody to June 15 on murder charges when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Ms Nomagugu Ncube.

The pair escaped with cash amounting to $184 and over R12 000 after committing the armed robbery. Cash amounting to $184 and R2 300 was recovered.

Chamisa and his aide, who is his nephew, were convicted on their own pleas of guilty by Mr Dzira.

Chamisa was sentenced to an effective 26 year jail term. His aide was sentenced to 18 years in prison, but six years were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour. state media