Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga fears for her life

MDC Proportional representation house of Assembly member for Matabeleland South Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga has expressed fears that her life is in danger after her interview with the Zimpapers radio Star FM.
She said following the interview she has received a barrage of insults and attacks from quite a number of people using both local and South African mobile numbers.
“Thankfully I will be in South Africa and will be meeting with the authorities there. If I had any doubt that we are cloning a Zanu PF in some people who claim to be democrats the threats and cyber bullying I have gone through in the last 48hrs are testimony, Am really SAD that people that I have believed in for more than two decades of my life are really monsters.”