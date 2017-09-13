Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga fears for her life

MDC Proportional representation house of Assembly member for Matabeleland South Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga has expressed fears that her life is in danger after her interview with the Zimpapers radio Star FM.

She said following the interview she has received a barrage of insults and attacks from quite a number of people using both local and South African mobile numbers.

“I have not had a night sleep since the interview I had with Star FM. I have received so many abusive messages whilst I had initially put these to political banter I am now seriously concerned that my life could be at risk. I am doing two things.posting the numbers of those that have been calling me on my page and reporting to the police here and in South Africa since the group numbers are in South Africa,” she said.

“Thankfully I will be in South Africa and will be meeting with the authorities there. If I had any doubt that we are cloning a Zanu PF in some people who claim to be democrats the threats and cyber bullying I have gone through in the last 48hrs are testimony, Am really SAD that people that I have believed in for more than two decades of my life are really monsters.”