President Mugabe tired of endless gossip

PRESIDENT Mugabe is tired of gossip and lies and wants Zanu-pf members to organise themselves and prepare for next year’s harmonised elections, Zanu-pf spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said yesterday.

Addressing delegates at the party’s Harare Provincial offices during a BVR voter registration training programme yesterday, Khaya Moyo said tribalism and factionalism should not exist in zanu-pf .

“Other party members think that they are doing the party any good by seeking an audience with President Mugabe on a daily basis. The President is now tired of gossip and lies. This is not good for the party ahead of next year’s elections,” he said.

“If we are Zanu-pf, we are Zanu-pf with one President. We must be loyal to the President of the party and Government. Factionalism and tribalism should cease to exist. After the signing of the Unity Accord between Zapu and Zanu-pf, the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo called us and said we have one party and said even if l die today, you will remain where l have left you.”

Moyo cautioned party members to desist from granting the media unnecessary interviews without the party’s blessings as this would brew divisions in the party. state media