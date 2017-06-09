RIP: MUGABE Family mourns Lion King Bus accident deaths from America

New York: President Robert Mugabe and his family have reacted to the Nyamakate Bus disaster following the death of 43 people along the Harare-Chirundu road on Wednesday.

In a statement released to the media, Mugabe said:

“On behalf of Government and the people of Zimbabwe, my family and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the affected families on the loss of their beloved ones.

‘‘May they derive comfort from the knowledge that the entire nation bereaves with them during this, their darkest hour of grief. May the dear souls of those lost in this terrible tragedy rest in eternal peace,” President Mugabe said.

Meanwhile Mugabe has also declared the Nyamakate bus accident which has claimed 43 lives, a state of disaster.

The declaration was made in terms of section 27 (i) of the Civil Protection Act (chapter 10.06) of 1989 and this entails the provision of US$200 dollars for the burial of each of the deceased.

President Mugabe is currently in New York with his entire family where he is ‘attending’ a summit on sustainable management of Oceans and Seas.

Back home, many Zimbabweans have pointed to Mugabe government as the main cause of road carnage in Zimbabwe.

While the first family “spends millions in overseas shopping trips disguised as summits,” according to a government source, the country’s roads are in a terrible state.

There is also concern that numerous police roadblocks are delaying drivers and travelers causing the former to speed through the night in order to make up for lost time.