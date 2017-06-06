President Mugabe mourns mismanagement of seas, oceans

President Robert Mugabe has called on member states to urgently come up with a new legally binding international instrument under the United Nations Convention to ensure the protection of seas and oceans.

Addressing world leaders at the UN Conference on supporting the implementation of sustainable development goal (SDG) no.14 which opened in New York yesterday, President Mugabe urged the Ad Hoc open-ended informal working group of the UN to expedite the development of the legally binding instrument.

While stressing the importance of partnerships at all levels from national to global level Mugabe highlighted the various roles that oceans and seas play for humanity saying they are life givers not only through the supply of oxygen but also as a major source of food and nutrition and a climate regulator without which life is not possible.

Meanwhile, people have reacted with mixed feelings over President Mugabe’s involvement in Ocean and Seas management summit when his landlocked Zimbabwe has a number of pressing and urgent issues that need his attention.

President Mugabe is currently in New York with his wife, First Lady Grace, and entire family. agencies