Mugabe family flies into storm

Back from America: President Robert Mugabe’s family is expected to touch down at Harare International Airport today, a government source has revealed to Zimnewsnet.

The 93-year-old leader returns to a different country after basic commodities suddenly disappeared from shop shelves while he was away.

Analysts have blamed this on millions of worthless bond money recently dumped into the economy to easy cash crises.

There is also confirmed reports of serious shortage of petroleum gas at some service stations as businesses are cutting down operations because of foreign currency shortages.

The 72nd United Nations General Assembly week has been characterized by controversies in Zimbabwe over the expenditure of President Robert Mugabe’s sons in Harare and New York.

Grace Mugabe’s son Russell Gorereza welcomed two new luxury cars to his fleet of vehicles last Friday, and were spotted in the streets of Harare as well as flaunted in a leaked video drawing lots of criticism online.

The cars are an addition to his several luxury cars including a Porsche Cayenne‚ 2017 Range Rover Sport SVR, Range Rover Autobiography, two Mercedes Benzes among others with personalised car plates bearing his initials RG.

Back in New York where Mugabe took along a 70-member delegation including his wife Grace Mugabe to participate in the United Nations General Assembly, his son Bellarmine Chatunga was spotted shopping in the city with a bodyguard carrying his shopping bags.

President Mugabe was filmed at the United Nations headquarters taking a big nap during U.S. President Donald Trump’s address. zimnewsnet