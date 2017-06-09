Pregnant woman kidnaps toddler

By Johnsias Mutonhori

Police have arrested a pregnant Chipinge woman after she allegedly kidnapped a five year old girl in Mutare last week.

Police confirmed the arrest of Alice Tinotenda Makuyana(25) of Manetsa Village under chief Mukokota.

‘She is assisting police with investigations following her arrest by a mob in Dangamvura after she reportedly tried to walk away with her victim’ said Manicaland spokesperson inspector Tavharingwa Kakohwa.

Insp. Kakohwa said the women is being charged with kidnaping as defined in section 39 of the criminal codification and reform act.

It is alleged that Makuyana kidnapped the girl on her way to Mkwena Business Centre where he mother operates as a vendor.

Leonard chinevadzi saw the women with girl and rushed to alert her mother Ruth Ndota.

Ndota caught up with the two and demanded to know where the women was taking her daughter.

The woman claimed that she had only asked the toddler to show her the way Pegasus Suburb.

The girl however, told her mother and the swelling mob that Makuyana had told her that they were going to collect a letter she was supposed to give to her mother.

The mob then turned violent as they bayed for her head before police quickly intervened and whisked the suspect to Dangamvura police station.