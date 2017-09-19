Docile Zimbabweans allow Grace Mugabe’s son to buy US$5000000 cars

Millionaire Russell Goreraza splashes easy cash on expensive Rolls-Royce limousines

Grace Mugabe’s son by her first husband, Russell Goreraza has just taken delivery of a Rolls Royce luxury cars worth more than $5000000 and will soon be getting an Aston Martin to add to his collection, according to media reports. Zimbabwe’s ruling elite live in a totally different Zimbabwe at odds with that in which the majority of Zimbabweans live in.

Unemployment has soared to 90% plus and, using the Zanu PF regime’s own figures, 72.3% of our people are now living on US$1.00 or less a day. The country’s health and education services have all but collapse, would have collapsed completely if it was not for the foreign donors.

The tragedy of Zimbabwe is that the economic meltdown the country is facing with all the tragic human misery it has brought are all man-made. 37 years of gross mismanagement and rampant corruption has reduced the country’s once strong and robust economy into ruins. The few ruling elite have sucked the life out of the nation. The rich are filthy rich and the poor majority and filthy poor!

Many donor nations are finding it very difficult to justify spending millions of dollars of their taxpayers’ money in giving a country like Zimbabwe aid. Even if the aid is used to buy medicine, books and food to feed the millions who are starving, no one can deny that the ruling elite spending the nation’s wealth on luxurious confident donors will help the impoverished povo. In other words, donors are indirectly aiding and abetting the ruling elite’s extravagant lifestyles.

What is making Zimbabwe’s political and economic situation so intolerable, to outsiders, is the mindless indifference of the ordinary Zimbabweans to what is going on although they are the ones bearing the brand of the whole tragic situation. Nearly two years ago, Mugabe admitted that the country was “swindled” of $15 billion in diamond revenue. To date no one has been arrested and not one dollar recovered. There is evidence that the swindling is still going on and, worse still, the tyrant is using some of the looted money to bankroll his vote rigging schemes.

Whilst the Zanu PF regime is saying there is no money to pay civil servant much less to buy basic essentials like medicine; the party is spending millions of dollars buying vehicles for party officials, busing and feeding people attend its rallies, paying NIKUV the Israeli company helping to corrupt the voters’ roll, etc. Many people believe that Zanu PF spent $4 billion on its vote rigging schemes in the 2013 elections; the regime will easily spend $10 billion for the 2018 elections.

Zanu PF has the 2018 elections in the bag already and only fools still bother to register as voters, to produce manifestos, etc. SADC leaders have already advised Zimbabweans not to contest elections without implementing the democratic reforms designed to stop the vote rigging, the wholesale looting to finance party activities, etc. Sadly, their advice has all fallen on deaf ears and numbed brains!

Zimbabweans are the poorest people in Africa and our material poverty is a reflection of our intellectual poverty. Zimbabwe is a rich country; where else would someone like Russell Goreraza, with no talent and has never done a single day’s work, afford a $300 000 luxury car? Our mass poverty is man-made, millions of ordinary Zimbabweans had to be rob clean so that a bum like Russell can live is luxury. Why the millions accept such an outrage is where the intellectual poverty comes in.

Of course, it is insane to contest elections you know are going to be rigged, especially after 37 years of rigged election, hoping against hope that Zanu PF will rig the vote but, somehow, lose the elections.

In the end, people will always get the government they deserve. After 37 years since our independence, we cannot deny that we have a government we rightly deserve; an incompetent, corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship complete with the entourage of 50 plus corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless opposition parties. Perfect! Just what the doctor ordered for a mentally challenged electorate!

wilbert mukori