Police turn away teen raped by army boss

Police allegedly turned away a 19-year-old woman, who was reportedly raped by Lieutenant-Colonel Rangarirai Kembo, claiming they did not work on Sundays, a Harare court heard yesterday.

The complainant’s aunt, who was testifying as the second State witness, said she had to return to the police station with the complainant, who worked as Kembo’s housemaid.

She said she does not know the name of the police station, but it’s along Airport Road. The complainant filed her report at Braeside Police Station. The aunt said; “When she opened up to me, I told her to tell someone in the camp. She told me that she was afraid to tell anyone because the accused had threatened her against disclosing the sexual abuse.

“She said that she went to report the matter to the police on a Sunday, but police officers at that station told her that they were not working and could not take her report. I went back with her the following day and she directed me to the office where she had tried to report the matter the previous day.”

Kembo’s lawyer Mr Emmanuel Samundombe dismissed the allegations saying the complainant never mentioned that in her evidence in camera.

“Whose testimony should the court believe? Yours or the complainant’s? Because you have volunteered information that she never mentioned in her statement or in court,” said Mr Samundombe.

Trial continues today.