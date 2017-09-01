Police boss caught pants down with junior cop’s wife

Sex scandals rock Gutu police station, cops caught doing the forbidden act

A Zimbabwe Republic Police Sergeant, Amos Mandiwanzira was caught having sex with a junior police officer’ s wife.

Mandiwanzira was caught pants down having sexual intercourse with Constable Brian Chikono’ s wife, Madeline Makonese.

Mandiwanzira ran amok and assaulted fellow police officers after being caught in a compromising position with Chikono’ s wife.

Mandiwanzira (42), appeared before Zaka Magistrate, Peter Madhibha for allegedly assaulting Constable Liberty Kashiri.

The court heard that Mandiwanzira had been involved in a secret affair with Makonese until fellow police officers alerted Chikono.

Chikono who was watching soccer at a local bar on the said day got a tipoff from his friends and teamed up with Kashiri and other police officers.

Chikono went to the room Mandiwanzira and Makonese had entered and caught the two in a compromising position.

“When we arrived at the house we peeped through some cracks on the door and saw the two lying naked on the bed and our baby was sleeping on the floor. We forced the door open and there was a scuffle as Mandiwanzira attempted to run away. He assaulted Constable Kashiri and Makonese smashed the bulb in the house so that Mandiwanzira could escape.However we managed to apprehend him,” said Chikono.

In a suspicious twist of events, Kashiri was also caught with an unnamed Masvingo woman in his car. He was then filmed by his work boss and the above picture is the actual place where the two were caught.

A video of the car incident was supplied to zimnewsnet BUT we won’t feature it here for ethical reasons.

