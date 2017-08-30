Zimbabwe school heads march in Harare wearing ‘Dokora’ uniform..pictures

Heads from schools across the country are wearing uniforms and conducting a procession in Harare’s Central Business District (CBD) today as part of proceedings of the third edition of the Education Conference and Expo currently underway in the capital.

All school heads are required to wear royal blue shirts and blouses during the procession.

The march started from Ambassador House to the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) where the conference will be held from today, 30 August to 1 September.

The procession was led by the Mutendi High School Brass Band and Girls High School.

According to a directive seen by zimnewsnet: “Ladies will wear blouses in the same colour as shirts for men. Provinces to make logistical aspects to ensure Heads have the regalia. On the 30th all must parade in royal blue (at the top),” the minutes read.

This comes as little victory for controversial Education Minister, Lazarus Dokora, who initially proposed that all teachers should wear uniform during working hours.