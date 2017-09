PICTURES: TD Jakes in Zimbabwe, Prays for President Mugabe, Grace

Controversial international preacher from the United States TD Jakes today met First Lady Grace Mugabe and her husband, Robert.

He also prayed for the couple and wished them wisdom and good health as they lead Zimbabwe through a difficult time, a government source has revealed.

The American preacher is currently in the country to hold some meetings in Harare.