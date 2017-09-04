PICTURES: Shy bride refuses wedding kiss

PORT-HARCOURT: A woman who was shy to kiss her man at the altar during their wedding ceremony has sensationally gone viral after she jokingly pushed her husband away when he brought his mouth to seal the union.

Even when she eventually kissed her hubby, she did so passively as her family, friends and other church members erupted in laughter.

According to social media reports, this happened in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital over the weekend.

Many are already speculating that there was more drama on honey moon night given that the new wife could not do a simple ‘marriage task’ like kissing.