PICTURES: Sanyangore’s brother beaten, left for dead for saying Paul is Fake prophet

Andy Zimunya who last week claimed his cousin Pastor Paul Sanyangore fakes miracles, was left for dead on Tuesday night. He was brutally attacked after his appearance on the weekly Tildah Moyo show on Star FM. Preliminary reports are that he was savaged at his house by three members of Victory World Church International which is led by Sanyangore. Zimunya’s lawyer Obey Shava said they are still to lodge a police complaint against the three who work for Sanyangore as bouncers.

“Zimunya was severely attacked and had to be admitted at a local private hospital. He is still to record a statement at the police station,” said Shava. In a recent interview, Zimunya accused Sanyangore of faking almost 80% of his miracles to lure more people to his church for quick money.

Source-H Metro