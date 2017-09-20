Mutsvangwa out; Patrick Nyaruwata takes over War Vets leadership

Mnangagwa top ally Chris Mutsvangwa booted out by ZNLWVA

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) which was selected on 16th of November 2014 has announced to the media that it is taking over the leadership of the association as a committee that will lead the former fighters until the congress to elect new leadership.

At a news conference in Harare this Wednesday evening, Patrick Nyaruwata said he is replacing Christopher Mutsvangwa as chairperson while the rest of the Masvingo elected executive remains the same.

Making the announcement at a local hotel in Harare, a member of the Masvingo selected executive, Cde Nyaruwata and Deputy Chairman of the executive, Cde George Mlala said they will lead that committee that will spearhead the preparations for the congress.

They said the constitution of the ZNLWVA was suspended prior to the Masvingo congress which elected Mutsvangwa as chairman, and the national executive was operating under an executive order from the First Secretary of Zanu PF and patron of the association.

Cde Nyaruwata said the remaining members after Mutsvangwa’s removal will chart the way forward for the ZNLWVA and the constitution remains suspended.

He pledged the association’s full support for the ruling Zanu PF party, saying it shall take all measures to hold an elective congress as soon as possible in order to elect a new leadership and create sanity in the ZNLWVA, which has been tainted by Mutsvangwa, Douglas Mahiya, Victor Matemadanda, Headman Moyo and Francis Nhando who are accused of insulting the President and the First Lady. zbc