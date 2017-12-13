PICTURES: James Makamba returns to Zimbabwe from exile

SELF-exiled Zimbabwean businessman James Makamba’s is reportedly back in the country.

Makamba is a entrepreneur, politician and former commercial broadcaster

In 1997, one of his companies leased Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation’s second colour television channel, turning it into the country’s first independent television station, known as Joy TV.

The station’s licence was revoked in 2002 due to licensing complications.

Makamba, a former Zanu-PF central committee member, fled the country in 2005 for an unknown destination with speculation that he had landed in the United Kingdom. Makamba was then allegedly facing charges of illegally dealing in foreign currency.

In 2013 Makamba denied rumours that he once dated former Zimbabwe first lady, Grace Mugabe.

