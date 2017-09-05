PICTURE: Tawanda Mapecca Moyo killer ‘Oricious’ appears in court, faces murder charges

BULAWAYO: Businessman Oricious Moyo who shot and allegedly killed his lover’s husband appeared in court yesterday facing murder charges.

Moyo was initially charged with attempted murder until his victim Tawanda Moyo, a former member of Siyaya Arts Group, died last Tuesday.

His lawyer Ms Mary-Gold Ndlovu from Ncube and Partners Law Firm asked Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya to postpone the matter to today.

“We are still trying to locate Mrs (Tariro Rosa) Takuva (from the Attorney General’s Office, who can consent to bail) who had to attend to something personal. We are not yet sure if she will make it today hence we ask the court to postpone the matter to tomorrow so we seek consent for bail application from the Attorney General’s office,” said Ms Ndlovu.

Mr Tashaya remanded Moyo in custody to today for bail application.

The State led by Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo alleges that on July 25 at around 10PM, Moyo parked his motor vehicle at his residence waiting for the gate to be opened.

“He was in the company of Jacqueline Moyo, with whom he was having an extra-marital affair. Jacquie is also an employee at Fish and Chicken City owned by Moyo,” said Mr Dlodlo.

“While still parked at the gate, the now deceased Tawanda Moyo confronted the pair and enquired about their relationship.”

The court heard that at that moment Moyo started his car in an attempt to flee but Tawanda clung to the front passenger’s door.

“This resulted in Moyo producing a pistol and shooting Tawanda once on the right side of ribcage. Tawanda fell to the ground and the two who were still in the car sped off,’ said Mr Dlodlo.

“Moyo later reported the incident to the police accusing Tawanda of trying to rob him. Police attended the scene and summoned an ambulance which took Tawanda to the hospital.”

According to the State, on August 28, an operation was conducted on Tawanda who still had a bullet lodged in his body near the spinal cord.

“After the operation, Tawanda’s condition deteriorated and he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit where he died the following day,” he said.

Mr Dlodlo said Tawanda’s post mortem report shows that he died due to septic shock, septic laceration, gunshot wounds and assault.

Tawanda was buried on Sunday at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo. Before burial his relatives took his body in a coffin to Oricious’ Fish and Chicken City shop at corner Fife Street and 12th Avenue in the city centre.

Oricious initially appeared before Mr Tashaya on August 11 facing an attempted murder charge.

Stewart Nyathi (28) of Njube and Leeroy Malunga (27) of Iminyela, who were also jointly charged with MaPecca, appeared before the same magistrate facing attempted robbery charges for the same incident. state media