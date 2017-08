PICTURE: Orphaned boy(17) caught in bed with girl(16), loses eye in barbaric axe attack

This boy was found in a girl’s bedroom at midnight by her dad and was struck with an axe. He lost an eye in the attack.

Maclean Ncube (17) who is an orphan was attacked by Makhathi Ndlovu, the village head of Sikhamazwi area at Dzembe Village in Maphisa.

Maclean is in Form 4 and the girl (16) is in Form 3.

Meanwhile, local villagers are furious because Ndlovu was not arrested for the barbaric attack. state media