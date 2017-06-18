PICTURE: Dynamos-Chapungu match abandoned after goal post drama..ZPSL Football Results

The match pitting Chapungu and Dynamos has been abandoned in the 55th minute after the goal post collapsed at Ascot Stadium in Gweru.

Dynamos were cruising 4-nil when the match was abandoned.

Welding the goal post was unsuccessful until the referee called off the match as it was getting darker and cold in the stadium.

Emmanuel Mandiranga’s brace and another goal from Denver Mukamba gave DeMbare a 3-nil half time lead before Cameroonian, Joel Christian Ntouba Epoupa gave them a 4-nil lead five minutes after the break.

Then drama came in the 55th minute when the Chapungu goalkeeper collided with the post and fell, together with the post, while trying to save Mandiranga’s overhead lob.

Luckily the goalkeeper looked fine after the collision but the match could not continue.

Match commissioner Israel Mugwagwa said the decision now lay with PSL.

“The match has been abandoned because the council could not fix the goalpost. Even if they had fixed it, a councillor who was here said they would need a council engineer to certify it safe for the players and he is not around,” said Mugwagwa.

“We had wanted the match to be played under floodlights but then again the lighting here does not meet minimum standards and the decision [on the fate of the match] now lies with the Premier Soccer League,” he added.

The rules say if a match is abandoned under such circumstances, it will be replayed within 48hrs, and must re-start at exactly the time it was called off, with same players and the same score-line.

Here are the results of other matches played today:

Highlanders 3-0 Hwange

Bulawayo City 2 – 1 Yadah FC

Harare City 2-0 Triangle United

Shabanie Mine 0- 0 Black Rhinos

Ngezi Platinum 2-2 Bantu Rovers

state media