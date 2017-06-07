BROTHER lays bare Prophet Paul Sanyangore fake miracles…. Shocking tricks EXPOSED

Revealed…How Sanyangore stages so called miracles…abuses wife, has many girlfriends

Harare: Controversial pastor and self proclaimed ‘prophet’ Paul Sanyangore of Victory World International, who claims to have God’s contact number, is at odds with one of his lieutenants who is threatening to expose his secrets, H-Metro has learnt.

Pastor Sanyangore’s cousin Andy Zimunya revealed to H-Metro that he is living in fear following his differences with the man of cloth who claimed to have walked on water saying 80% of his miracles were fake and describing him as evil. Pastor Sanyangore said he cannot fight with his brother in the press. Andy who is now demanding a hefty amount for the services owed to him, disclosed how he would work under pastor Sanyangore’s instructions to book people on prayer line and take their names to the latter for fake prophecies that sound accurate to the crowd.

“I clashed with my brother, pastor Sanyangore he pronounced a bad spell on me and my mother and as we speak he is threatening me and my mother. I nearly took my life last Saturday after he cursed me with unprintable words. He is giving people my contact number to threaten me after I warned him over disclosing his underhand ways,” said Andy.

WOMEN

“To be honest with you, pastor Sanyangore is so evil that as we speak, he has no phone after he clashed with his wife over his girlfriends, pavakadzi habvire zvose zvaanoita ndezvenhema kutsvaga mari chete”.

WALKING ON WATER

Andy said pastor Sanyangore faked walking on water as someone edited a video of him walking on a cloth to fake the miracle. “Pastor Sanyangore worked with guys who helped him to fake walking on water. What he did was, he was asked by a photographer named Fatso to walk on a cloth and the cloth was edited out and replaced by water to make it seem like he walked on water,” said Andy.

SEWAGE TO WATER

“On the raw sewage changed into clean water, Sanyangore worked with one Eddy, nothing was miraculous since they only exchanged the tins full of water”

PHONE CALL FROM GOD

“No call from God did he ever receive. He made a deal with Tich Mataz on the claimed prophecy, this (Andy’s phone) is the one Sanyangore used claiming that he was speaking to God,” said Andy.

PHATHISANI AND KVG

Andy went on to claim that pastor Sanyangore wrote names of Star FM presenters Phathisani Sibanda and KVG and other selected names who are against him on an alter for them to face a bad omen. Andy is expected to give more details of how he was used by prophet Sanyangore in making fake prophecies and faking miracles saying he wants a truck to compensate all the work he did since the beginning of Victory World International.

MARRIAGE

“Sanyangore’s wife is not at peace, she is fighting battles with my brother over his infidelity forcing her to take his mobile phone. It is sad to note that Sanyangore’s wife will be in tears when her husband pretends to restore other families’’ marriages. He is after anyone who tries to help him and I do not see not spiritually but with my naked eye if his ministry is to continue. Last Sunday he ministered to less than 100 people at his new base in Houghton Park. He delayed to attend people waiting for him that Sunday and I want to believe he was trying to reason with his wife who is not at peace with Sanyangore’s girlfriends. She was rushed to Parirenyatwa group of hospitals recently after she attempted suicide over Sanyangore’s infidelity, zvakaoma, he needs someone to deliver him from such quagmire of ignorance. He is too impish to be a man who receives advice,” said Andy refusing to answer allegations that he cheated with a married woman forcing Sanyangore to punish him. And all that Pastor Sanyangore has said to these alarming allegations has been: “I cannot fight my brother in the press.” state media