BROTHER lays bare Prophet Paul Sanyangore fake miracles…. Shocking tricks EXPOSED

Revealed…How Sanyangore stages so called miracles…abuses wife, has many girlfriends
Harare: Controversial pastor and self proclaimed ‘prophet’ Paul Sanyangore of Victory World International, who claims to have God’s contact number, is at odds with one of his lieutenants who is threatening to expose his secrets, H-Metro has learnt.
WOMEN
“To be honest with you, pastor Sanyangore is so evil that as we speak, he has no phone after he clashed with his wife over his girlfriends, pavakadzi habvire zvose zvaanoita ndezvenhema kutsvaga mari chete”.
WALKING ON WATER
Andy said pastor Sanyangore faked walking on water as someone edited a video of him walking on a cloth to fake the miracle. “Pastor Sanyangore worked with guys who helped him to fake walking on water. What he did was, he was asked by a photographer named Fatso to walk on a cloth and the cloth was edited out and replaced by water to make it seem like he walked on water,” said Andy.
SEWAGE TO WATER
“On the raw sewage changed into clean water, Sanyangore worked with one Eddy, nothing was miraculous since they only exchanged the tins full of water”
PHONE CALL FROM GOD
“No call from God did he ever receive. He made a deal with Tich Mataz on the claimed prophecy, this (Andy’s phone) is the one Sanyangore used claiming that he was speaking to God,” said Andy.
PHATHISANI AND KVG
Andy went on to claim that pastor Sanyangore wrote names of Star FM presenters Phathisani Sibanda and KVG and other selected names who are against him on an alter for them to face a bad omen. Andy is expected to give more details of how he was used by prophet Sanyangore in making fake prophecies and faking miracles saying he wants a truck to compensate all the work he did since the beginning of Victory World International.
MARRIAGE
“Sanyangore’s wife is not at peace, she is fighting battles with my brother over his infidelity forcing her to take his mobile phone. It is sad to note that Sanyangore’s wife will be in tears when her husband pretends to restore other families’’ marriages. He is after anyone who tries to help him and I do not see not spiritually but with my naked eye if his ministry is to continue. Last Sunday he ministered to less than 100 people at his new base in Houghton Park. He delayed to attend people waiting for him that Sunday and I want to believe he was trying to reason with his wife who is not at peace with Sanyangore’s girlfriends. She was rushed to Parirenyatwa group of hospitals recently after she attempted suicide over Sanyangore’s infidelity, zvakaoma, he needs someone to deliver him from such quagmire of ignorance. He is too impish to be a man who receives advice,” said Andy refusing to answer allegations that he cheated with a married woman forcing Sanyangore to punish him. And all that Pastor Sanyangore has said to these alarming allegations has been: “I cannot fight my brother in the press.” state media