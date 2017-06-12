Notorious son steals, sell father’s car

Tinashe Zisengwe

Wonders will never cease!

While to some children are blessings to others they are a thorn in the flesh, A Marondera man bear true testimony to the latter sentiment after his son stole and sold his car.

Shephered Manjengwa (50) went to Marondera Provincial Hospital with his son Chimbizi (22) driving his Mazda 232 Familia registration number ADA 0764.

He then instructed his son to proceed to the CBD to refuel the car whilst he remained behind.

All hell broke loose after the son took long to return and he tried to contact him but his mobile phone was unreachable.

Minutes became hours, hours became days leading to Shepherd to report the matter to the police.

Sometime end of May the police got a tip off that Chimbizi was in Chiweshe where he was on a drinking spree where he was later arrested.

He then informed the police that he sold the car in Mutare to one Tendai Simango.

The car was recovered with three wheels, battery, radio and computer box missing after it had developed mechanical faults.

George Manhidza told the court that before selling the car he also sped off with $ 88 worth of fuel at Total Service Station along Longlands Road in Marondera.

Magistrate Ignataus Mhene slapped Chimbizi with 30 months jail term.