Singer ‘Tedious Matsito’ loses voice, struggles to speak

Harare: Ngwenya Brothers, frontman Tedious Matsito who rose to popularity in the 1990s, has lost his voice and is struggling to speak let alone sing.

The veteran sungura musician has not been feeling too well for quite some time.

The sweet melodius voice is gone.

It never rains but pours for Matsito who was involved in a car accident in 2008, his leg was then amputated and as if that was not enough he suffered a stroke in December last year while he was in South Africa for the festive season tour aimed at reviving his career.

His only remaining band member Noah Shava popularly known as ‘Gede Mwana Gede’ is optimistic that one day Matsito will be back behind the microphone.

Matsito is known for composing a number of hit songs such as ‘Madiro’, ‘Nyaradzo’, ‘Rose’, ‘Manyemwe Emhuru’, ‘Melania’ and ‘PaChinhoyi’. zbc